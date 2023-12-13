Draymond Green ejected for the third time this season after SLAPPING Jusuf Nurkic in the face during Warriors-Suns game

Draymond Green received an immediate flagrant 2 and was ejected from the court

Green had previously choked Rudy Gobert, which led to a five-game suspension.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected from a game for the third time this season Tuesday night when he slapped Phoenix Suns opponent Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Green was trying to separate himself from Nurkic before turning with an open hand and punching him with enough force to send his opponent to the ground.

Nurkic immediately fell to the ground, but eventually got up and remained in the game.

The referees reviewed the play before calling Green for flagrant foul 2, which results in an automatic ejection.

It is the third time this season that Green has been ejected from a game and will likely receive another suspension.

Draymond Green (23) was sent off after slapping Jusuf Nurkic, knocking him down

It is the third time this season that the undisciplined Green has been ejected from a game

Green received a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert last month.

His most recent ejection came after he was choked by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on November 14. That led to a five-game suspension.

After that incident, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Green’s actions “inexcusable.”

In handing down the five-game suspension, league executive vice president Joe Dumars said Green’s history of unsportsmanlike conduct played a role in the length of the suspension.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Green that he must “find a way to stay poised and be there for his teammates.”

He had also been ejected after receiving two technical fouls in a Nov. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green now has 19 ejections in his entire NBA career, the most among active players, but ten behind Rasheed Wallace’s all-time record.

After his latest ejection Tuesday night, Coach Kerr said, “We need Draymond. He knows that. We’ve talked to him.

“He has to find a way to stay poised and be there for his teammates.”

When asked what can be done to improve Green’s discipline, Kerr added: “We’ll keep working.”

Then, when asked if he was becoming a hindrance or not, he said, “Draymond is still a great player.” He is still a very good player and we need him.

“If we’re going to be a really good team, then we need it.”

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Bradley Beal added 16 in his return from a back injury as the Suns held on late to beat the Warriors 119-116.

The Suns took an 88-87 lead into the fourth quarter after Beal hit a baseline jumper with 1.9 seconds left.

Phoenix used a 12-0 run, highlighted by Jordan Goodwin’s steal, pass and then Booker’s dunk, to go ahead 109-96 with about four minutes left.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Suns held on late to beat the Warriors 119-116 in Phoenix.

The Warriors trailed 113-104 with 1:30 left, but rallied to reduce the margin to 115-114 with 15 seconds left.

Booker responded with two free throws to give the Suns a three-point lead and Steph Curry missed a 3-pointer from the next position.

Beal followed with two free throws to finally put the game away. The Suns are 3-0 this season against the Warriors.

Booker was 12 of 23 from the field and added seven assists. Nurkic finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns’ big three, Booker, Beal and 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, have yet to play a game together this season. Durant missed his second straight game Tuesday with a sprained left ankle.