Prince Harry ripped a poster of his grandmother the Queen off the wall of an ‘underground’ Chelsea club so she ‘couldn’t watch him partying’, Paddy McGuinness claims

Prince Harry tore a poster of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth off a wall during a “wild party” years ago, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness has claimed.

The Top Gear star, 50, said she was on a night out with the Duke of Sussex, members of the band One Direction and a group of footballers when she claims she saw the royal remove the painting from a wall because she didn’t want to. . her grandmother to see her party ways

Speaking on the Restless Natives podcast, McGuinness said the group were in an “underground” club in Chelsea, London, where “all sorts were happening”.

He claimed the royal was ‘ripping my shirt off, kissing me and kissing me’ and then ‘teared a photo of the Queen off the wall and said: ‘I can’t let her watch me doing that.’ this”.’

He did not reveal when this was said to have happened, but told podcast hosts Gordon Smart and Martin Compston that the club had a “secret door” that famous faces could use, which was surrounded by security cameras.

Prince Harry once ripped a poster of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, off the wall of a club so she couldn’t see his partying ways, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness claimed. In the photo: Harry at the Chinawhite club

He said: “They tap me on the shoulder and it’s Prince Harry… I thought it was crazy.”

“He kept appearing and disappearing. At the end he was talking to one of the security guys. [Harry] I was ripping my shirt off, and then he rips a picture of the Queen off the wall and says, “I can’t let her watch me do this.”

He said he asked the prince’s security guard ‘what’s going to happen here?’ and he said the Metropolitan Police officer responded: ‘They [the video taken on the security cameras] never see the light of day. This is one of the clubs that royalty go to and where they can let off some steam.

FEMAIL has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

McGuinness’s claim comes after Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation suffered an £8.7 million drop in donations according to its annual report.

Donations to the charity have plummeted by $11m (£8.7m) in the last year, sending it into the red, with the couple’s boss and right-hand man James Holt handing out a huge raise salary of 280%, as revealed today.

A tax return filed in the US today revealed that in 2022 donations fell to just over $2 million (£1.6 million), down from $12.9 million (£10. £3m) in 2021, a staggering drop of $11m (£8.7m). .

And 2021 profits of $9m (£7.1m) have evaporated due to a lack of donations. The Archewell Foundation made a loss of $674,485 (£536,357) over the last year because revenue was $2m but costs were $2.67m.

Paddy McGuiness claimed Prince Harry tore a poster of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, off a wall during a “wild party” (pictured Dec. 7, 2023).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video showing Archewell’s ‘impact’ in 2023, but their annual report also reveals that their foundation has recorded losses.

Last year, just two major donors gave around $1 million (£795,210) each. The previous year, an unidentified wealthy donor gave them $10 million, but it was not repeated in 2022.

It follows a tumultuous year for the couple, in which Harry’s scathing memoir Spare topped the bestseller lists but their personal popularity ratings fell.

They were also mocked by popular TV shows like South Park and Family Guy, criticized after claims about an allegedly “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, and lost their lucrative podcast deal with Spotify, where a top executive He labeled them “******* scammers.”

The couple set up their Archewell Foundation after stepping down from the Royal Family and say it is an “impact-driven global nonprofit putting compassion into action” that is “committed to a simple but profound mission: showing up, doing the good.”

The Foundation employed five people, with salaries totaling $640,441 (£509,285) for the year. Harry and Meghan did not receive a salary.

But chief executive James Holt, considered the Sussexes’ right-hand man since Megxit, was paid $227,405 a year (£180,835), including a $20,000 (£15,904) bonus. This was a pay rise of around $170,000 (£133,000), up from his starting salary of $59,846 (£47,641) the previous year.

It is understood that Holt’s salary in 2021 did not reflect a full 12 months of work because he joined mid-year.

Despite the loss in 2022, it appears the foundation, described as a “not-for-profit” organisation, still holds around $8.3m (£6.6m) in cash and assets.