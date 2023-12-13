Jealous gunman Abil Malovski, who shot his ex-wife’s new partner at a flower stand, insults the judge as he is sent to prison for 15 years: “Only God can sentence me”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A jealous man who tried to murder the personal trainer he believed was dating his ex-wife went on a furious court tirade while jailed for two decades.

“Fuck you, you pedophile dog,” he shouted, making a “rude gesture” toward Judge Andrew Tinney after learning his fate.

‘Your sentence does not worry me… Only God can sentence me.

“I’m the man, fuck you dog.”

Abil Malovski, 39, was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday after being found guilty of attempting to murder his ex-wife’s friend Steven Grant in May last year.

Grant had been helping Malovski’s ex with a roadside flower stand in the days before Mother’s Day when the gunman approached shouting: “I’m going to kill you, you fucking piece of shit.”

He fired three shots “without warning”, hitting Grant in the neck, head and thumb before chasing him along the highway reservation at Melton, west of Melbourne.

When Grant tried to flee, Malovski fired more shots, one of them hitting him in the back, leaving Grant fighting for his life.

He now suffers from incomplete T9 paraplegia and requires crutches to walk.

Mr Grant’s injuries have left him unable to do many everyday things on his own, such as driving a car, taking public transport and working as a personal trainer.

At trial, Malovski claimed self-defense in the public shooting, claiming that Grant was a “violent and dangerous man” who had confronted him.

“It is not at all surprising that the jury quickly rejected a completely false defense,” Judge Tinney said.

Judge Tinney found that the shooting, which was captured “in chilling detail on CCTV”, was motivated by his hatred of Mr Grant and a secondary desire to control his ex-wife.

“The motive was extreme anger at her sin, as you saw it, of supplanting him in her family,” he said.

“It’s clear to me that you don’t feel any remorse.”

Malovski fled the scene and disposed of the gun, which was never found, before turning himself in to police two days later.

In a victim impact statement to the court, Grant said he would “never recover” from the shooting.

“The scars on my body are a daily reminder of what happened,” he said.

Judge Tinney concluded that Malovski posed a “real and substantial risk” to his ex-wife, who told the court she lived in fear of further violence, and to the general public.

“You have absolutely failed to come to terms with the breakdown of your marriage,” Judge Tinney said.

“This led to a murderous rage when she attempted to murder Mr Grant 18 months ago… He will continue to pose a threat to her and anyone she comes into contact with.”

Malovski was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

He will be eligible for parole in 2038.

