NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday has arrived at the headquarters of the quot;World Forum for Refugeesquot; at quot;Palexpoquot; in Geneva, where he will represent Lebanon at the forum that commenced its proceedings this morning.nbsp;

Mikati is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum later today.

The Lebanese delegation to the forum includes Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib.

