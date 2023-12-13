Occupation Forces say colonel among 10 soldiers killed in Gaza on Tuesday

NNA – Israel#39;s military said 10 soldiers were killed in Gaza fighting on Tuesday, including a colonel who had commanded a forward base for the Golani infantry brigade.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, updated an earlier statement which had put the latest one-day death toll at eight, among them a lieutenant-colonel who had commanded a Golani regiment.

Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and US President Joe Biden told the longtime ally its quot;indiscriminatequot; bombing of civilians was hurting international support.

After dire warnings from UN officials about a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire with three-quarters of member states voting in favor.

Before the resolution, Biden said Israel now has support from quot;most of the worldquot; including the US and European Union for its fight against Hamas.

quot;But they#39;re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,quot; he told a campaign donor event in Washington.

In the most public sign of division between the leaders so far, Biden also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to change his hardline government and that ultimately Israel quot;can#39;t say noquot; to an independent Palestinian state – something that Israeli hardliners oppose.