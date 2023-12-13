Israeli enemy attacks Southern Lebanese border towns, urgent need for aid grows

NNA – At approximately 6:30 am on Wednesday, Israeli forces unleashed a barrage of gunfire from their positions adjacent to the southern Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab, targeting nearby valleys along the Blue Line on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Tarbikha.

Meanwhile, NNArsquo;s correspondent in Marjayoun reported that enemy warplanes conducted nighttime raids on Kfarkila, dropping illuminating bombs over villages in the western and central sectors, extending towards the outskirts of the Litani River. Hostile reconnaissance flights persisted over villages in the Tyre district and the coastal region until this morning.

Concurrently, in the city of Tyre, the Disaster Management Unit and Crisis Cell of the Union of Tyre District Municipalities emphasized the collective responsibility to ensure essential supplies for the growing number of displaced individuals, whose population increases daily. The pressing winter season further escalates the urgent needs.

On another front, the Operations Room of the Islamic Mission Scouts Association (Civil Defense) clarified that their rescue unit worked to clear debris and destruction caused by enemy shelling, which had closed several roads in villages and towns along the southern border adjacent to the Blue Line.

==========R.H.