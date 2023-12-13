Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    US announces $200M more in military aid to Ukraine

    Dec 13, 2023

    NNA – The US has announced an additional $200 million military aid package for Ukraine for its quot;criticalquot; security and defence needs.nbsp;

    quot;America#39;s commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is unshakable,quot; US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on X.nbsp;

    The package includes additional air defence capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia, according to a statement by the US Department of Defence.nbsp;

    The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the White House to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden.–TRT

