COP28: UN Secretary-General’s closing address emphasizes urgent need for heightened ambition combating climate crisis

NNA – In a momentous conclusion to the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a powerful address, emphasizing the urgent need for heightened ambition in combating the climate crisis.

Expressing gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their gracious hospitality and acknowledging the relentless efforts of COP28 President Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, Secretary-General Guterres lauded the collective push for robust outcomes, recognizing the pivotal role played by civil society and young advocates worldwide.

COP28, marked as a critical juncture in the fight against climate change, underscored the imperative for aggressive reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring equitable climate justice. Central to the discussions were the energy transition and the future of fossil fuels.

A key highlight of the conference was the Global Stocktake#39;s resounding reaffirmation: limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees demands immediate, substantial cuts in global greenhouse gas emissions this decade. Notably, COP28 witnessed a historic breakthrough as the discussion on transitioning away from fossil fuels, previously stalled, gained recognition among a diverse coalition of nations.

Addressing dissenters opposing a clear mention of fossil fuel phase-out in the COP28 text, Secretary-General Guterres asserted the inevitability of this transition, emphasizing the need for aligned efforts towards achieving global net zero by 2050 and safeguarding the 1.5-degree goal, particularly by extending support to developing nations.

Highlighting the imperative to conclude the era of fossil fuels with justice and equity, COP28 secured commitments to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. Progress was also noted in adaptation strategies and financial pledges, notably the record-breaking $12.8 billion for the Green Climate Fund, benefitting the most climate-vulnerable communities.

Moreover, Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the need for immediate action, urging governments to prepare comprehensive national climate action plans aligned with the 1.5-degree goal and encompassing all greenhouse gases, buttressed by credible policies and regulations, inclusive of measures like carbon pricing and the cessation of fossil fuel finance.

However, recognizing the pressing need for increased financial support for vulnerable nations grappling with rising seas and suffocating debt, Secretary-General Guterres pledged collaboration with Brazil as the G20 President to drive essential reforms, with an imminent focus on the Summit of the Future.

Secretary-General Guterres concluded by emphasizing the urgency for collective, practical climate solutions, stressing that the time for resolute action is now.

This momentous address marks a turning point in global climate discourse, urging unity and immediate action to address the existential threat of climate change.

