20 Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in areas in Gaza

NNA – 20 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Wednesday, after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed various areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that 4 people were killed and a number of others were injurednbsp; as a result of the targeting of a house of Al-Najjar family in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis. Among them were two children, one of whom was an infant. Two children, one of them an infant, were also killed and seven were injured in a bombing that targeted a house for Al-Amoudi family in the Khan Yunis camp.

Nine citizens, including children, were also killed when the occupation targeted a house of Miqdad family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis.

Two people were killed and others were wounded due to the military aircraftrsquo;s bombing of a house belonging to the Amer family in the Khan Yunis camp.

The Israeli occupation artillerynbsp;areas east and center of Khan Yunis, coinciding with the airstrikes.

In Deir al-Balah, two children were killed and a number of wounded after the occupation targeted a house belonging to the Fatayer family in Deir al-Balah.

The occupation artillery also bombed several areas in the central region of the Gaza Strip, and the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods.–WAFA

============R.H.