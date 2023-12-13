TOWIE star rushed to hospital after contracting malaria during trip to Ghana: ‘I’m very sick’

<!–

A TOWIE star was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after contracting malaria.

Vas J Morgan, 35, took to her Instagram Story and told her followers that she had ended up in hospital with the illness just three days after traveling to Ghana in Africa.

Vas, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex from 2014 to 2018, shares a snap of his hand attached to a drip while receiving treatment.

“I am very sick but I am in good hands and they have told me that I will recover very soon. Fortunately we detected it very early.

‘I’ll be back in town for @vasmorganfoundation ASAP!’