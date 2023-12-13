Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    TOWIE star rushed to hospital after contracting malaria during trip to Ghana: ‘I’m very sick’

    By Amelia Wynne for Mailonline

    Published: 03:52 EST, December 13, 2023 | Updated: 03:52 EST, December 13, 2023

    A TOWIE star was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after contracting malaria.

    Vas J Morgan, 35, took to her Instagram Story and told her followers that she had ended up in hospital with the illness just three days after traveling to Ghana in Africa.

    Vas, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex from 2014 to 2018, shares a snap of his hand attached to a drip while receiving treatment.

    The reality star captioned the post: ‘3 days in Ghana and I’ve already contracted malaria. The road to recovery begins now.”

    He later added while reassuring his fans, “I’m sorry everyone’s panicking.” Maybe you should think before posting something so worrying. My Sagittarius and I need attention.

    “I am very sick but I am in good hands and they have told me that I will recover very soon. Fortunately we detected it very early.

    ‘I’ll be back in town for @vasmorganfoundation ASAP!’

