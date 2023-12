NNA – The Israeli enemy on Wednesday sprayed machine-gun fire from the Al-Bayyad position towards the eastern outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Blida.

Last night#39;s enemy airstrike claimed the life of a martyr in the town of Kfarkila targeting a three-story building.nbsp;

The airstrike completely destroyed the building and caused extensive damage to nearby structures. Rescue teams worked on debris removal.nbsp;

==========R.H.