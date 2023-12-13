Google is quietly shutting down a popular app in a service shakeup that will affect thousands of movie fans – here’s how to check if you’ll be affected

Google has announced that it will close the Play Movies & TV application

In yet another shakeup of the service, Google is shutting down a popular app used by thousands of movie fans.

Over the next few weeks, the tech giant will begin shutting down the Google Play Movies & TV app.

The service has already disappeared from smart TVs and will soon disappear forever.

Starting January 17, you will no longer be able to access your purchased or rented movies through Play Movies & TV.

But they won’t be lost forever, as purchased movies and TV shows will be transferred to Android TV and YouTube.

Google has announced that it will shut down a popular movie streaming service used by thousands of fans.

Google has been trying to slowly phase out the Play Movies & TV service since 2021 after it launched its standalone TV app.

Play Movies & TV has now been removed from all Roku devices and most smart TVs, but is still available on Android TV devices and the Google Play Store.

In a recent post on Android TV Help, Google confirmed that the service will soon be removed from these platforms.

In the post, Google explained: “We’re making some changes to simplify the way you buy new movies or access movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google.”

However, if you are a Google Play Movies and TV user, there is no need to panic as you will still be able to access your purchases.

“You will still be able to access all your previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube,” Google said.

Google has been phasing out Play Movies and TV will soon be removed from the Google Play Store and Android TV devices (stock image)

Starting January 17, if you have a TV or streaming device running Android TV, you’ll be able to find the titles you purchased under the “Purchase” tab in “Your Library.”

If you use a cable box or set-top box with Android TV, all of your previously purchased content will now be in the YouTube app.

To find your purchases, open the YouTube app and go to the Movies & TV section where your content will be under the “Purchased” tab.

For web browser users, the process will be the same: simply head to YouTube and search in the same section.

However, Google does note that not all countries have the ability to buy and rent movies through YouTube.

This will not affect the UK, US or Australia, but users in other countries should check if they can access these services in their country.

While January 17 is the final deadline, Google says the update will roll out over the next few weeks, depending on location and country.

For people who used a set-top box or browser to access Play Movies & TV, all your content will be moved to YouTube (stock image)