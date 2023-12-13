Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Boujikian advocates dialogue for Arab unity at ESCWA’s Arab Summit in Marrakech

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, in George Boujikian, on Wednesday delivered Lebanon#39;s speech at the quot;Arab Summit for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises: From Resilience to Prosperityquot; conference organized by ESCWA in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

    In his address, Boujikian called for dialogue quot;in an Arab world that contains more commonalities than divisions,quot; emphasizing that quot;development and prosperity are realized through this open-minded approach.quot;nbsp;

    Boujikian further stated, quot;In our Arab world, we need a reassessment of unimplemented agreements to revive and establish a common Arab region that is open for borderless exchange, trade, and equality.quot;

