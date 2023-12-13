Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Saudi Arabia welcomes COP28 deal, repeats position on reducing emissions

    NNA -nbsp;A representative for Saudi Arabia at the COP28 summit welcomed the deal reached on Wednesday, but repeated the oil producer#39;s stance that tackling climate change was about reducing emissions using all technologies.

    Praising the outcome of the talks, the representative said it quot;shows the various tracks that will allow us to maintain the objective of 1.5 (degrees) in accordance with the characteristics of every nation and in the context of sustainable developmentquot;.

    quot;We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source. We must use all technologies to this effect.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

