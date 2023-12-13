Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Oil falls more than 3% on softening demand, oversupply concerns

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday to their lowest level in six months on concerns of oversupply and after U.S. economic data showed an unexpected rise in consumer prices.

    Brent crude futures for February settled down $2.79, or 3.7%, to $73.24 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January slipped $2.71, or 3.8%, to $68.61 a barrel.

    In the U.S., thenbsp;consumer price indexnbsp;unexpectedly rose in November, further bolstering the view the Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut interest rates early next year.

    Higher rates for longer could slow economic growth and speaks to a softening oil demand picture, said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

    Globalnbsp;oil demand growthnbsp;is expected to slow in 2024 with OPEC and the International Energy Agency split on the extent. OPEC and the IEA both update their forecasts this week.

    quot;Negative sentiment towards the oil complex is still overpowering at the moment,quot; Kpler analyst Matt Smith said.

    Weak demand and concerns that the OPEC+ deal to curb supplies will not do enough to balance the market weighed on prices, he added.nbsp;OPEC+agreed to limit supplies by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter.

    Investors are now awaiting the outcome of Wednesday#39;s Federal Reserve meeting. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)nbsp;lowerednbsp;its 2024 price forecast for Brent crude by $10 a barrel. Brent would average $83 per barrel, the administration forecast in a monthlynbsp;report, versus an estimate published last month of $93 per barrel.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Soccer great Jimmy Bartel explains why he went on such an extreme diet that he didn’t eat any food for THREE DAYS

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    US comic Tou Ger Xiong is abducted and killed in stabbing frenzy by group of men who demanded a ransom after he went on a date with a woman he met online during vacation in Colombia

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Russia has lost 87% of the ground troops it had before its war on Ukraine, and two thirds of its tanks: CNN

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Soccer great Jimmy Bartel explains why he went on such an extreme diet that he didn’t eat any food for THREE DAYS

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    US comic Tou Ger Xiong is abducted and killed in stabbing frenzy by group of men who demanded a ransom after he went on a date with a woman he met online during vacation in Colombia

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Russia has lost 87% of the ground troops it had before its war on Ukraine, and two thirds of its tanks: CNN

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Ukraine says Russia has it outgunned 7 to 1 when it comes to drones

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy