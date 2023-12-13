Oil falls more than 3% on softening demand, oversupply concerns

NNA – Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday to their lowest level in six months on concerns of oversupply and after U.S. economic data showed an unexpected rise in consumer prices.

Brent crude futures for February settled down $2.79, or 3.7%, to $73.24 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January slipped $2.71, or 3.8%, to $68.61 a barrel.

In the U.S., thenbsp;consumer price indexnbsp;unexpectedly rose in November, further bolstering the view the Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut interest rates early next year.

Higher rates for longer could slow economic growth and speaks to a softening oil demand picture, said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

Globalnbsp;oil demand growthnbsp;is expected to slow in 2024 with OPEC and the International Energy Agency split on the extent. OPEC and the IEA both update their forecasts this week.

quot;Negative sentiment towards the oil complex is still overpowering at the moment,quot; Kpler analyst Matt Smith said.

Weak demand and concerns that the OPEC+ deal to curb supplies will not do enough to balance the market weighed on prices, he added.nbsp;OPEC+agreed to limit supplies by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of Wednesday#39;s Federal Reserve meeting. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)nbsp;lowerednbsp;its 2024 price forecast for Brent crude by $10 a barrel. Brent would average $83 per barrel, the administration forecast in a monthlynbsp;report, versus an estimate published last month of $93 per barrel.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.

nbsp;