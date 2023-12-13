Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Boujikian represents Lebanon in Marrakech: Arab coordination opens opportunities for exchange, integration, and export

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, MP George Boujikian, on Wednesday represented Lebanon at the opening of the quot;Arab Summit for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises: From Resilience to Prosperity,quot; held over two days in the Moroccan city of Marrakech and organized by ESCWA, with the participation of ministers, officials, experts, and stakeholders from various Arab countries.

    Boujikian held a series of meetings with Moroccan officials and heads of participating delegations, highlighting the importance of solidarity, coordination, and joint Arab efforts to address challenges, overcome them, and emphasize partnership in integrative projects.

    This approach fosters local economy and industry, unlocking opportunities for exchange and export without border or procedural obstacles.

    In his meetings, Boujikian commended quot;ESCWA#39;s role and the commitment of its officials to find constructive and fruitful solutions for Arab economies,quot; while appreciating Morocco#39;s hosting of the summit.

    It is to note that Boujikian is scheduled to deliver Lebanon#39;s speech in the afternoon according to Beirut time.

