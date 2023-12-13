Children hit ever harder by Lebanon’s unrelenting crises – UNICEF report

NNA – The impact of Lebanonrsquo;s unrelenting, overlapping crises continues to worsen, increasingly robbing children of their education and forcing many into child labour, as parents struggle with ever-diminishing resources

With data collected in November 2023, UNICEF analysis reveals further deterioration in almost every aspect of childrenrsquo;s lives, as the four-year-long crisis shows no sign of abating. The emotional burden is particularly heavy in conflict-affected southern Lebanon and among Palestinian children.

ldquo;This terrible crisis is eroding the childhood of hundreds of thousands of children, through multiple crisis not of their making. Its severity is crushing childrenrsquo;s dreams, and taking away their learning, their happiness and their future,rdquo; said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon.

More than a quarter of households (26 per cent) said they had school-aged children not attending school, up from 18 per cent in April 2023, when a similar assessment was conducted. Making matters worse, several dozen schools in southern Lebanon have been closed since October 2023, due to an intensification of hostilities, affecting more than 6,000 students.

Skyrocketing prices and widespread poverty are continuing to force families to resort to desperate measures just to afford one meal per day and basic shelter. The survey also shows that:

The number of families sending children out to work to supplement household income, rose to a shocking 16 per cent, from 11 per cent in April.

More than 8 in 10 households (84 per cent) had to borrow money or buy on credit to purchase essential grocery items, a 16 percentage point increase over six months.

More than 8 in 10 (81 per cent) reduced spending on health treatment, up from 75 per cent.

The deprivations and uncertainty are taking a heavy toll on childrenrsquo;s mental health, with almost 4 in 10 households (38 per cent) saying their children are anxious, and 24 per cent saying theynbsp; are depressed on a daily basis. The numbers are significantly higher:

In the South Governorate,nbsp; where 46 per cent of households say their children are anxious and 29 per cent are depressed, and in Nabatieh, where the figures are 46 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

Among Palestinian households, where the figures stand at 47 per cent of children reporting anxiety, while 30 per cent say they are depressed. Palestinian children are affected by the cumulative emotional impacts of poor living conditions, factional clashes, uncertainty about the future and the shocking images from the war in Gaza ndash; where many of their loved ones have been injured or killed.

UNICEF is urging the Government to show a clear commitment to children#39;s rights and take strong action to support, protect, and ensure essential services for all children in Lebanon. Neglecting children today will inevitably manifest in a weakened and struggling Lebanon tomorrow.

ldquo;The daily suffering of children must stop. We must redouble our efforts to make sure every child in Lebanon is in school and learning, is protected from physical and mental harm and has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to society,rdquo; said Beigbeder.–UNICEF

