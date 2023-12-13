Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    Russian Missile Attack Injures 50+, Damages Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine Says

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Russian Missile Attack Injures 50+, Damages Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine Says

    Gleb Garanich/Reuters

    At least 53 people were hurt in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, with a children’s hospital and a residential apartment building damaged by the barrage.

    Ukraine’s Air Force said that 10 ballistic missiles were launched at the capital city at 3 a.m. Anti-missile defenses shot all of them down, but officials said falling debris led to people being injured and damage to buildings.

    Ukraine’s national police said 53 people, including six children, were hurt in the attack, of which 18 were hospitalized. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post that an entrance was damaged and windows were shattered at a children’s hospital in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, but initial assessments found that there were no casualties.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

