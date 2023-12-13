Sleek new European sleeper service with amazing ‘pod’ cabins for solo travellers launches – with one travel expert ‘more than happy’ with the ‘excellent privacy and comfort’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Austria’s new generation of Nightjet sleeper trains featuring extravagant ‘pod’ style cabins for individual travelers have been launched to the paying public.

And the reviews are in, with one YouTuber declaring that he’s a “big fan of this new innovation.”

Austria’s national railway company ÖBB introduced the refreshed and redesigned Nightjet in October, as we reported, and the new trains entered service on Sunday, December 10.

The “ultra-modern” individual cabins include a movable folding table with integrated mirror, coat racks, a reading lamp and adjacent lockers for hand luggage and shoes.

YouTuber and travel expert Non-stop Eurotrip traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (621 mi) from Vienna to Hamburg, Germany, in one of the new “capsules”, declaring it “the most innovative idea in sleeper trains in more than 100 years”.

Austria’s new generation of Nightjet sleeper trains featuring extravagant ‘pod’ style cabins for individual travelers have been launched to the paying public.

Austria’s national railway company ÖBB introduced the refreshed and redesigned Nightjet in October, as we reported, and the new trains will enter service on Sunday, December 10. Shown above is a single cabin

The image above shows how the new cabins are arranged throughout the car.

YouTuber and travel expert Nonstop Eurotrip traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Vienna to Hamburg, Germany, in one of the new ‘pods’ (left and right). He declared it “the most innovative idea in sleeper trains in over 100 years.”

The YouTuber went on to say about the trip: ‘I’m a big fan of this new innovation. I was more than happy to spend the night in one of these pods with their excellent comfort and privacy.

‘It feels really spacious as long as you’re not too tall.

“The mattress and pillow are very comfortable.”

Upon joining the train’s maiden voyage, the Youtuber could only find one small drawback, reflecting that the “doors do not have a keyed open position,” meaning that once inside it is not easy to keep the door in the open position.

In addition to the innovative single capsules, the new generation formations, totaling 33 sets, comprise extensively redesigned sleeping cars with capacity for one or two people and bunk beds with capacity for four.

The pod cabin comes complete with carry-on luggage lockers and shoe space.

In addition to the innovative single capsules, the new generation formations, totaling 33 sets, comprise completely redesigned sleeping cars with capacity for one or two people and bunk beds with capacity for four.

Sleeper cars feature private bathrooms, complete with showers, and a “comfortable” seating area so travelers can work, read or eat during the trip.

Each new Nightjet is also equipped with a “modern” accessible bunk compartment, for use by up to two wheelchair users and one companion. A barrier-free toilet can also be accessed through an entrance on the ground floor.

There are also more storage options, with six bike parking spaces for cycling enthusiasts, as well as more space for luggage, strollers and sports equipment.

The new generation trains have capacity for 254 passengers in seven-car formations consisting of two seated cars, three sleeper cars and two sleeper cars.

One of the Nightjet’s most exciting journeys connects Vienna’s Hauptbahnhof station with Paris’ Gare de l’Est, a 14-hour journey.

Mark Smith, creator of the acclaimed Man in Seat 61 websitesaid: ‘The Paris-Berlin Nightjet re-establishes a key link between East and West and is set to be popular: it is already sold out for Friday and beyond.

Climate-conscious travelers are turning to rail to travel longer and longer distances and are rediscovering what some of us have never forgotten: a 12-hour night trip while you sleep is much more time-efficient than a 12-hour daytime trip. high speed of seven hours. trip, or even, perhaps, five daytime hours of airports and flying.

Nightjet’s dormitories have undergone an extensive redesign. Upstairs is the renovated four-berth berth.

The redesigned sleeper cars feature private bathrooms, complete with showers, and a “comfortable” seating area so travelers can work, read or eat during the trip.

WHERE YOU CAN TRAVEL WITH NIGHTJET These destinations can be reached by night jet service or through its associated rail system ‘EuroNight Trains’. AUSTRIA: Vienna, Salzburg, Linz, Graz and Innsbruck. SWISS: Zurich and Basel. GERMANY: Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich and Stuttgart. ITALY: Florence, Rome, Verona, Lake Garda, Milan, Venice, Bologna, Genoa and La Spezia and Cinque Terre. BELGIUM: Brussels. NETHERLANDS: Amsterdam and Utrecht. FRANCE: Paris and Strasbourg. CROATIA: Zagreb and Split. Fountain: night jet

Leonore Gewessler, Austria’s Minister for Climate Action, said: ‘Travelling by train means protecting the climate. This is especially true for the night train.’

According to her, passengers can “embark in Vienna in the evening and wake up refreshed the next morning in another European metropolis.”

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä commented: ‘We are constantly expanding our night train fleet and in the future we will continue to play a pioneering role in night train traffic in Europe. “With our new, ultra-modern Nightjets, we impress with more comfort and privacy that clearly focus on the needs of the passenger.”

Starting prices for ÖBB Nightjet sleeper trains: Seats: €34.90 (£29.99); couchette: €54.90 (£47.17); yesdouble leeper: €99.90 (£85.83); yessingle leeper: €199 (£170.98). To book a visit: www.oebb.at/es.

To see more Nonstop Eurotrip videos go to www.youtube.com/@NonstopEurotrip.

The Nightjet route map. Some of the destinations are reached with the help of Nightjet’s sister rail system, ‘EuroNight Trains’.