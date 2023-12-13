Coleen Rooney wears a gray puffer jacket and black leggings while out for a run in Cheshire.

<!–

Coleen Rooney was doing a light exercise session on Wednesday while out for a run in Cheshire.

The WAG, 37, wore a warm gray puffer jacket which she paired with tight black leggings.

Under the coat he wore a light blue sweater and completed the look with comfortable sneakers and white socks.

She also wore a pair of gold hoops and tied up her long dark locks while opting for minimal makeup.

Coleen carried her essentials, including a bottle of water and her phone, as she walked along the sidewalk.

It comes after Coleen shared a sweet family photo earlier this week as she took a look back at her holiday weekend in London.

She joined her 38-year-old footballer husband and four children for a Christmas adventure, which included a visit to Winter Wonderland and Madame Tussauds.

Coleen and Wayne were bundled up as they posed for a snap while ice skating, while their children Kit, seven, and Cass, five, snuggled up to their parents.

Coleen even posed with a wax figure of George Clooney at the famous museum, as one fan joked: ‘Rooney with a Clooney!’

The family also visited the Regent Street lights, as Coleen gushed: ‘We love London at Christmas! We had fun.’

Wayne and Coleen, who have been married since 2008, are also the proud parents of their sons Kai and Klay.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast last week, Coleen spoke about the festive period and revealed how she and her family celebrate.

He explained that their festivities begin with the annual tradition of going to eat together as a family on Christmas Eve.

He added that they then return home to change into matching pajamas and prepare their £20million mansion for Santa’s arrival.

Coleen explained on Tuesday’s morning show: “We put out food for the reindeer, leave carrots and a snack for Santa, put the kids to bed and then Santa comes.”

She added that that same day the couple focuses completely on their children and she and Wayne do not give each other gifts.

Coleen continued: ‘We didn’t buy for each other, we’ve been together too long. Birthdays, yes, but Christmas is about the kids.