NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her mission in Lebanon.nbsp;

Discussions during the meeting focused on the sustainability of joint projects between Lebanon and the organization, as well as the ongoing support provided by the UNDP to Lebanon.

