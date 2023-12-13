Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    COP28: Stiell's closing speech highlights milestones, urges swift action for global climate goals

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, delivered the closing remarks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates, highlighting critical achievements and setting the tone for urgent global action to combat climate change.

    Stiell expressed gratitude to the host nation and emphasized the necessity for clear signals at COP28 on various fronts related to renewable energy, climate justice, and resilience. Notable achievements included significant strides such as tripling renewables, doubling energy efficiency, establishing a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation, and operationalizing the loss and damage fund.

    While acknowledging these advancements as a significant step forward, Stiell stressed the need for immediate action by governments and businesses to translate pledges into tangible outcomes in the real economy.

    Addressing the core issue of fossil fuels, Stiell noted that while the conference did not mark the end of the fossil fuel era, it signaled the beginning of its conclusion. He emphasized the necessity of consensus among all parties and highlighted the conference#39;s role in preventing drastic global warming scenarios, asserting that without these efforts, the world could have been on a trajectory toward 5 degrees of warming, spelling disaster for humanity.

    Despite progress, Stiell pointed out that the pace of change is insufficient, citing the need for bolder and faster climate action. He underscored the growing political and economic rationale behind climate action, including its benefits such as increased security, economic growth, and better health outcomes for the global population.

    Looking ahead, Stiell emphasized the urgency of implementing the Paris Agreement, calling for renewed and more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions by 2025 to align with a 1.5-degree world. He also highlighted the importance of transparency in reporting and committed to enhancing support to accelerate climate action.

    Stiell concluded by acknowledging the invaluable support of colleagues at UN Climate Change, urging increased backing for the organization due to the burden of mandated processes and workstreams. He also lauded the efforts of ordinary people advocating for change and urged them to persist in their endeavors.

