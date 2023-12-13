Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Soccer great Jimmy Bartel explains why he went on such an extreme diet that he didn't eat any food for THREE DAYS

    By

    Soccer great Jimmy Bartel explains why he went on such an extreme diet that he didn’t eat any food for THREE DAYS

    Jimmy Bartel has explained why he follows a water diet
    Geelong big man only drinks water for three days
    He says he does it for health reasons.

    Jimmy Bartel has been observing a 72-hour water fast, and the football great explains why he follows the extreme diet.

    Water fasting is the practice of not eating any food and drinking only water for a set period of time, usually between 24 and 72 hours.

    Experts say water fasting may offer several health benefits, including promoting autophagy (the process of breaking down cells), lowering blood pressure, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

    “So you only have water for 72 hours,” Bartel explained on 3AW Melbourne.

    ‘It’s about getting into a state of ketosis and things like that. Clean all your cells and stuff like that.

    Jimmy Bartel has revealed why he is observing a 72-hour water fast

    The Geelong great says he is going on an extreme diet for its various health benefits.

    “It was for health reasons.”

    Geelong hero Bartel breaks his fast at 7am on Thursday, and the football legend is tempted to break his fast with a sausage bun, cheese or a steak sandwich.

    It is recommended to consult a doctor before undertaking water diets, given the health risks associated with extreme diets.

