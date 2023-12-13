Minister of Public Works, Russian Ambassador discuss presidential deadlock and infrastructure development

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday welcomed Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.nbsp;

The pair engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding the latest developments on both local and regional fronts. The conversation also delved into the ongoing efforts towards achieving the presidential deadlines, in addition to addressing various other matters falling under the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

Hamieh emphasized that ldquo;dialogue among the Lebanese is the gateway to achieving the presidential deadlines, which we consider a fundamental factor in maintaining the country#39;s political stability.rdquo;nbsp;

The Public Works Minister also highlighted that the current circumstances ldquo;cannot obstruct continuous work across all sectors, particularly those areas under the ministry#39;s purview.rdquo;nbsp;

In this context, Hamieh stressed that enhancing the growth of his ministryrsquo;s affiliated facilities is among the facilitating factors to overcome these circumstances, especially the economic ones.

