Mikati pushes for global action on refugee crisis at World Forum in Switzerland

NNA – Speaking at the World Forum for Refugees in Switzerland, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday issued a call to the world to address the Syrian displacement crisis in Lebanon, emphasizing its importance as a top priority. He highlighted Lebanon#39;s precarious position, stating, quot;We are on the brink of total collapse.quot;

Mikati addressed the attendees, stating, quot;Our meeting today takes place amidst profound sorrow and distress, witnessing the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza, threatened with displacement. This places us in a dual challenge: practically addressing the Syrian displacement issue ongoing since 2011 and dealing with the unfolding situation in Gaza.quot;

He continued by stressing the necessity of action to halt the deliberate killing and destruction in Gaza, acknowledging the support of 153 countries in yesterday#39;s United Nations General Assembly resolution to protect civilians and cease hostilities in Gaza.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon#39;s steadfast support for the Palestinian people#39;s right to self-determination. He urged immediate measures from the international community to stop violence, protect civilians, ensure a fair and lasting solution respecting Palestinian rights, aspirations, and guaranteeing the right of return for Palestinian refugees under international law.

Addressing Lebanon#39;s history of hosting Palestinian refugees and the immense sacrifices made to defend the Palestinian cause, Mikati highlighted the country#39;s limited resources and called for prioritizing the resolution of the conflict as the key to addressing the region#39;s crises.

In light of the prolonged Syrian crisis and its direct impact on Lebanon, including hosting over 1.5 million Syrian refugees, Mikati emphasized the multifaceted challenges beyond economic and social aspects, affecting communal security, demographic balance, increased crime rates, and prison overcrowding, surpassing Lebanon#39;s capacity to endure.

Expressing concern over new waves of Syrian displacement through illegal channels for primarily economic reasons, Mikati stressed the need to prevent unjustified mass migration threatening Lebanon#39;s sovereignty and Lebanese society#39;s fabric.

He called upon the international community to focus on facilitating the return of refugees to stable areas in Syria, providing aid within their homeland. Moreover, Mikati proposed a comprehensive plan to tackle the root causes of the Syrian crisis, ensure safe and voluntary refugee returns, and prioritize support and reintegration of Syrian refugees within Syria.

Regarding Lebanon#39;s economic burdens due to the recent influx of Syrian migrants, Mikati suggested a scientific classification distinguishing between Syrian workers and displaced persons, creating a national mechanism to determine the legal status of each Syrian displaced person in Lebanon, ensuring private sector employment conditions that reduce competition with Lebanese professionals.

Mikati concluded by urging global cooperation to resolve the refugee crisis, asserting Lebanon#39;s right to seek assistance in addressing this imminent collapse. He emphasized Lebanon#39;s determination to protect its homeland and its people#39;s right to live with dignity and pride.

