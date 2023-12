Samir Hussein/Getty

It would be hard to have Granny staring down at you while you are getting up to “all sorts.”

So few could blame Prince Harry for allegedly tearing down a poster of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth from the wall of a nightclub during his hard partying days.

The hilarious claim was made by British TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, who said he witnessed the event on a night out with the formerly sybaritic prince.

Read more at The Daily Beast.