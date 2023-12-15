U.S. Comedian Found Dead After Ill-Fated Date in Colombia

via Facebook/Tou Ger Xiong

A comedian and activist from Minnesota was found dead in Colombia this week after going on a date with a woman he’d met online.

Tou Ger Xiong, 50, who billed himself as America’s first Hmong comedian, was on vacation in Medellín when he and the unnamed woman made plans to meet up on Sunday, according to El Colombiano. A refugee from Laos originally, Tou Ger developed a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities for his work promoting diversity; he traveled across the country performing skits and giving motivational speeches at schools, conferences, and businesses.

After the date, he was kidnapped by “several men” who began demanding ransom from his family.

