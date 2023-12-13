Swing states poll offers Biden a path to victory: Stopping Trump is voters’ second most important priority

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Democrats may not be very enthusiastic about returning an aging Joe Biden to power in 2024, but he has a big advantage in key battlegrounds: Keeping Donald Trump out of power is the second most important issue for voters .

An exclusive poll for DailyMail.com found that respondents in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin said the economy would be the most important factor in their decision.

After that was stopping Trump, which was cited by 20 percent of respondents in Wisconsin and 16 percent in Georgia. It was displaced to third place by the Arizona border, one of the critical points for immigrants crossing into the United States.

In an election that pits a 77-year-old against an 81-year-old in a repeat of the 2020 election that no one seems to want, it may give Democrats something to vote for.

The survey of 550 voters in each state found that Democrats considered the idea of ​​stopping Trump to be the most important election issue.

Stopping Trump is the second most important issue for voters in three key states. The economy is the most important, according to our voter survey

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in Arizona and Georgia, but trails in Wisconsin, according to the poll conducted by JL Partners for DailyMail.com

Joe Alder, senior research associate at JL Partners, which conducted the poll for DailyMail.com, said: The most important issues for Republicans in swing states are clear and policy-based, and center on the administration’s perceived failures. Biden: the economy and the border.

‘For Democrats, the race is more personal: stopping Donald Trump is by far their biggest motivation.

“With concerns about Biden’s age rating lower than might be expected, this suggests a campaign that pits Biden’s record as president against Trump’s merits as an individual.”

DailyMail.com surveyed Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin because of their central role in the 2020 elections.

All three awarded their electoral college votes to Trump in 2016, before narrowly passing Biden in 2020.

Things are different this time.

Trump is five points ahead of Biden in Arizona and three points in Georgia. However, Biden leads his likely 2024 rival in Wisconsin by five percentage points.

Republicans were almost spoiled for choice when asked which issues were most important to them.

Rising inflation fueled by the pandemic means families are feeling the impact of price increases under the Biden administration, while a record number of people cross the border illegally this year.

Both issues dominated Republican responses.

JL Partners surveyed 550 voters in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. Results show Joe Biden in danger of losing two states that helped him win in 2020

Biden is already the oldest president in history and polls have shown that voters, including Democrats, are concerned about his age.

However, in the survey of swing states, relatively few Republicans cited concerns about Biden himself or his age: just three percent in Arizona, one percent in Georgia and two percent in Wisconsin.

For Democrats, Stopping Trump was the most important issue in each of the swing states.

The economy came in a distant second.

However, when it comes to black and Hispanic voters, addressing the economy is by far the most important issue.

“The problem for Biden is that his record fails to excite even traditionally loyal Democratic groups,” Alder said.

‘It is non-white voters and people ages 18 to 29 who are most likely to rank the economy as their top issue, despite it being a category dominated by Republicans overall.

“Frustrations over what is seen as a slow recovery appear to be weakening Biden among these long-standing sources of Democratic support.”

The results show a similar pattern in each state. Both candidates have lost support since 2020. In Georgia, Biden has lost 11 points and some say they don’t know how they will vote.

That could help explain why the results also show Trump making gains in support for Biden among ethnic minorities, a key part of the 2020 coalition that helped him win power.

Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said Biden’s campaign should worry about falling behind in key states, but there was plenty of time to turn things around, especially if stopping Trump was key to voter sentiment.

“From Biden’s point of view, it’s going to come down to a comparison of what life was like in America while he was president to what it was like when Donald Trump was president,” he said.

It would mean reminding voters of a country devastated by COVID, where 10 million people lost their jobs, compared to an administration that created nearly 14 million jobs.

“There are many voters, especially undecided voters in the suburbs, who are not comfortable with Joe Biden, but are very concerned about the prospect of a second Trump term,” he added.