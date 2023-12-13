WhatsApp now lets you PIN key messages to the top of chats – here’s how to try it

WhatsApp now allows you to pin key messages to the top of WhatsApp chats

This helps you save time so you can find timely messages more easily

Whether it’s a friend’s address or a colleague’s birthday, there are often times when you have to go back through your messages to find key details.

But your thumb can finally take a break thanks to WhatsApp’s latest feature.

The messaging app now lets you pin key messages to the top of WhatsApp chats.

‘With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or one-on-one chats. This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily,’ explained WhatsApp.

Here’s how to try the new feature for yourself.

How to post a message Open the WhatsApp app and select the chat you want to pin a message to.

Scroll down the message and hold it.

The context menu will appear with the new option to ‘Pin’ the message.

Select the duration of the pinned message: 24 hours, seven days out of 30 days.

You will then be asked to select the duration of the pinned message.

While the default duration will be seven days, you can also choose to keep the message pinned for 24 hours or 30 days.

If you decide to pin a message in a group chat, group administrators will have the power to select which members can pin messages.

Fortunately, as with all types of WhatsApp messages, pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp posted about the new onX feature (formerly Twitter) and several users have expressed their joy.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” one user responded, while another called it “very practical.”

And one joked: ‘Just heard WhatsApp now lets you pin messages.’

“Finally my important messages can have a reserved seat in the front row of the chat.”