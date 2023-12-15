Florida Officials Punish School for Letting Trans Student Play on Girls’ Team

D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

State athletic officials in Florida announced Tuesday that a high school has been fined and placed on one-year administrative probation for letting a transgender girl play on the school’s female volleyball team.

The Florida High School Athletic Association sent a letter to Monarch High School in Coconut Creek accusing the school of breaching the state’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits “biological males” joining female sports teams at public schools, as well as violating an association bylaw mandating the same restriction. The letter said the school would have to pay a fine of $16,500—$500 for each of the 33 games in which the trans student played over the last two seasons.

The trans athlete was also “declared ineligible to represent any member school” through November 2024, the letter said.

