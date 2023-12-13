Almost half of Gen Z think being financially compatible is more important than being physically attracted to their partner, survey finds

Young people are think about finances earlier in a relationship as the cost of living rises.

Gen Zers are the most likely generation to pick shared financial values over physical attraction in a partner.This is according to a new survey by Northwestern Mutual, which surveyed 2,740 adults in the US. The survey also found that younger generations are more likely to discuss money early in a relationship.

Gen Z and millennials are considering finances before getting into a serious relationships as young people increasingly delay major milestones in life due to the increasing cost of living, a new survey found.

Northwestern Mutual’s Planning & Progress study 2023 surveyed 2,740 adults in the US between February and March about their approach to finances in relationships.

Among its findings, the survey found that over a third of all respondents said financial compatibility is more important than physical and intellectual compatibility.

Financial compatibility was particularly important to Gen Zers with almost half — 49% — saying that it is more important than physical and spirituality compatibility.

A further 41% of Gen Zers said finanical compatibility is more important than being compatible on their lifestyle and interests.

The survey also found that 32% of Gen Zers and 40% of millennials believe that conversations about money should happen before their relationship gets serious.

Meanwhile, 72% of all generations said this discussion needs to happen “well ahead of marriage or living together.”

Over a third of Gen Z and 42% of millennials said finances are a significant challenge or the single most difficult issue they deal with, whilst only 17% of Boomers say the same.

Young people are more anxious about money than previous generations as the cost of living has increased substantially in the US and this is impacting their approach to relationships.

A Deloitte survey this year found that over half of Gen Z and millennials were living paycheck-to-paycheck with both generations ranking finances as their top concern.

The survey also found that Gen Z and millennials largely believe that goals like home ownership and starting a family were out of reach or impossible.

They’ve seen the struggles that young parents their own age are facing including the increasing costs of childcare, baby food, formula, and diapers, Business Insider previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider