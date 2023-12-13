Now THAT’S what you call fast food! World’s first microwave BAG lets you heat up meals on the go

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cold packed lunches and soggy sandwiches could soon be a thing of the past with this high-tech wallet.

The world’s first ‘microwave pouch’ delivers piping hot food in minutes, no matter where you are.

The bag can reach temperatures of 80°C (176°F) in just five minutes, according to its developers.

Shaped like a laptop bag, the Willtex Willcook is designed to hang over your shoulder and heat food on the go.

With a built-in external battery, its creators say it has a charge to keep your lunch warm for up to eight hours.

The Willtex Willcook bag claims to be the world’s first ‘microwave bag’ capable of heating food in just 20 minutes

The bag comes with a detachable battery that provides enough power to keep food warm for up to eight hours at a time.

Created by Japanese company Willtex, Willcook is “a portable, lightweight, pouch-shaped microwave bag made possible by a patented technology in which fabric generates heat.”

While Willcook calls itself a “microwave bag,” it doesn’t actually use microwaves to heat food.

This differentiates it from the portable microwave developed by the Japanese tool manufacturer Makita.

Instead of microwaving, the bag uses an advanced fiber material, developed by Japanese fiber technology company Sanky Consys.

Willcook wouldn’t be the first consumer product to implement heating technology in fabric designs.

The Willcook bag uses self-heating fibers to reach temperatures of 176°F (80°C) in just five minutes.

This bag joins a host of coats, socks, and even shoe inserts designed to combat the cold.

Last year, scientists at the University of Texas even developed a self-warming pillow and mattress designed to trick users into falling asleep.

However, unlike these other inventions, Willtex claims that each individual fiber of this material is capable of producing heat on its own rather than relying on other heating elements.

Although the material can be cut and sewn like any other fabric, its creators claim that it can reach truly astonishing temperatures.

Willtex says the temperature of the material can be controlled between 104°F (40°C) and 482°F (250°C), hot enough to cook pizza.

However, it doesn’t say whether the microwave bag itself will be limited to a lower, safer temperature.

Its creators also claim that Willcook’s insulation allows it to keep beers and other cold drinks fresher for longer, even in the sun.

The inner layer, which contains the heating elements, also contains a treated material to resist oil, water, and stains when heating food.

It is then contained in a layer of insulation to prevent the bag from getting too hot when carried.

Finally, the outermost layer is a twill material that makes the Willcook look like any other laptop bag.

The internal temperature can be checked and adjusted on the fly using the ‘HOTOPIA’ companion app.

The bag will not only be useful for winter, as the insulating layer can also keep drinks cool.

Willtex said: “WILLCOOK also has high cooling power due to the effect of heat-insulating cotton and aluminum film with high thermal protection effect included to retain heat.”

Interestingly, the site claims that the beer can be kept at a “delicious” temperature of 118°F (48°C) for up to two hours, but this could be due to translation issues on the English site.

The bag is available in three different colors for ¥23,000 (£126.05), while the battery is sold separately for ¥6,500 (£35.62).

The bag is now available to order at the Willtex website but delivery options are only available for Japan at the time of writing.

Willtex says Willcook will appear at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.