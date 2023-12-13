Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thursday, December 14, 2023

    Dec 13, 2023

    9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Institute of Social Sciences at the Lebanese University, along with the Research Center in the Institute, is organizing an academic conference on the events in Gaza titled: quot;The Al-Aqsa Deluge Between Displacement and Judaization/A Socio-Political Reading.quot; This event is sponsored by the President of the Lebanese University, Professor Bassam Badran, and will take place in the Conference Hall at the Lebanese University – near the Habtoor Hotel – Sin El Fil.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A legislative session convened by Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, to discuss projects and proposals for laws completed by the committees.

    11:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram, will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Antonine Institute concerning accelerated vocational training on the 6th floor of the ministry.

    6:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Dialogue session Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, titled quot;Lebanon in the Face of War and the Government#39;s Emergency Plan,quot; organized by quot;The Beirut Umbrellaquot; at the Tawfic Tabbara Center – Sanayeh.

