Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Hunter Biden Demands Public Hearing During Surprise Presser

    Hunter Biden Demands Public Hearing During Surprise Presser

    via CNN

    Hunter Biden held a surprise press conference in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday in lieu of a closed-door deposition with House Republicans, vowing to “correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes” and set the record straight publicly instead of answering questions behind closed doors.

    “I’m here today to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies,” Biden told reporters.

    “And I’m here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded. For that I am responsible. For that I am accountable. And for that I am making amends,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

