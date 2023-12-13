A 12-year-old French schoolgirl threatens to kill her teacher with a knife and has to be physically restrained in the classroom days after Muslim students were shown a painting of naked women, leaving her tutor fearing for her life.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 12-year-old schoolgirl threatened a teacher with a knife at a school in northern France on Wednesday, the latest in a growing number of incidents that have raised tensions in the French education system.

The schoolgirl is said to have challenged her teacher at the Hautes-Ournes high school in Rennes and brandished a knife in the middle of the classroom, judicial sources told French media.

Other staff members managed to restrain the girl before she could commit any violent act and quickly handed her over to the gendarmes, who were urgently called to the scene.

The reason for the armed threat of the student, born in 2011 in Marseille, is currently unknown.

But Rennes prosecutor Philippe Astruc said the schoolgirl went to class “with the apparent intention of killing her English teacher”, adding that local authorities had opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

The disturbing threat comes less than a week after a French court convicted six teenagers for their role in the 2020 beheading of Samuel Paty outside his high school near Paris, after they helped identify him to a radicalized Islamist.

And it is not the only incident of tension between staff and students. Last week, a teacher at the Jacques Cartier school in Issou, west of Paris, was said to fear for her life after a group of Muslim students threatened her and accused her of racism when she showed an Italian Renaissance painting to the public. class.

It came shortly after a teacher in Issou, west of Paris, “feared for her life” after being criticized on social media for showing her students this Renaissance painting: “Diana and Actaeon” by the Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari.

A poster hanging outside Issou’s school stated that incidents at the school were increasing and that resources to deal with them were scarce.

Issou’s Jacques Cartier school is at the center of a row after a teacher showed children a 17th-century nude.

French Education Minister Gabriel Attal said those who made false claims about the teacher in question would be punished.

Students are said to have expressed outrage after the teacher showed the 17th-century masterpiece ‘Diana and Actaeon’ by Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari in an art class on Thursday.

The work portrays a story from Greek mythology in which the hunter Actaeon breaks into a place where the goddess Diana and her nymphs bathe. It shows a naked Diana and four naked companions, and takes place in the Louvre museum in Paris.

Fellow staff refused to work on Monday in solidarity with the teacher, while Minister Gabriel Attal visited the school and announced that a disciplinary procedure would be opened “against the students who are responsible for this situation and who have also admitted the facts.” .

The teacher’s name and false claims that she had made racist comments to Muslim students subsequently reportedly circulated on social media, raising fears that she could be targeted by extremists.

Sophie Venetitay, general secretary of the secondary school teachers’ union Snes-FSU, told broadcaster BFMTV: “We know well that methods like that can lead to a tragedy… We saw it in the murder of Samuel Paty.

“Our colleagues feel threatened and in danger.”

Paty, a 47-year-old history and geography teacher, was stabbed and beheaded in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in October 2020, just 19 kilometers from Issou, after being located by an Islamic extremist who saw her name on the Internet. . .

Paty had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a discussion about freedom of expression.

And in October, another radicalized Islamist stabbed his former teacher Dominique Bernard to death in the northern city of Arras.

In an email sent to parents on Friday, Issou teachers said they were exercising their right to stay away from classrooms due to the “particularly difficult situation” at the high school.

They described “palpable unrest” and “an increase in cases of violence” as their daily reality.

History and geography teacher Samuel Paty, 47, was beheaded in front of a school near Paris

Pedestrians walk past a sign depicting French teacher Samuel Paty on November 3, 2020, following the teacher’s beheading on October 16.

Paty was violently stabbed to death and then beheaded by 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdoullakh Anzorov on October 16, 2020.

A photograph taken on October 16, 2023 shows a plaque commemorating murdered teacher Samuel Paty near the Bois d’Aulne school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, outside Paris.

Paty’s death sparked a large demonstration in Paris by defenders of freedom of expression

Teachers said students had admitted to making things up in online posts, but it was too late to calm the anger.

“We are dealing with vengeful parents who would rather believe their children than us,” they said in a statement.

Teachers at the school said behavior had deteriorated even before the fight, with students fighting and threatening to rape them.

‘We feel that we are clearly in danger. We have support from our direct superiors, but not from above,” said a teacher. The times. “This is a real call for help.”

Minister Attal stated that a disciplinary procedure will be initiated “against the students responsible for this situation and who have also admitted the facts.”

A team will also be sent to the school to ensure that the “values ​​of the republic” are respected, he said.

The same school reportedly recorded 10 incidents of discrimination or racism during this year’s school semester, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

“The climate at this school has been tense since the beginning of the year, in particular because the students’ parents systematically question the content of the courses and the punishments,” said a source, noting that teachers have filed several complaints.