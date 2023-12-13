Man dubbed the ‘Florida Joker’ whose mugshot went viral threatens to sue Grand Theft Auto maker after claiming it used his likeness in new game

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Florida man is demanding money from Rockstar Games after saying the company used his likeness in its new game, Grand Theft Auto VI.

Lawrence Sullivan’s mugshot first went viral after his arrest in 2017, when the public noticed similarities between his intense facial tattoos and green hair and DC Comics villain The Joker.

Widely known as the Florida Joker, Sullivan is now threatening to sue the New York-based video game company for featuring a character allegedly created in his own image.

Rockstar Games last week released a 90-second trailer for its long-awaited sixth edition of Grand Theft Auto, featuring many real-life incidents that have taken place in Florida since GTA V hit the market.

At one point in the trailer, viewers can see a man with facial tattoos and purple hair wearing a prison uniform against a Sheriff’s Office emblem.

The Florida Joker soon posted a video on TikTok in which he claimed that the company had copied his look and asked for almost two million dollars.

‘You may have seen that character in GTA 6, [they] “I just dropped off the trailer today,” Sullivan says.

‘You know, they made that character with tattoos on their face, you know who they were inspired by. For me! Look me up: Florida Joker, Miami Joker, you know what I’m talking about. GTA, we need to talk.’

‘We have to talk or [if] “No, you have to give me a million or two million,” Sullivan said in another TikTok video. “Florida Joker is not going to allow that, you all took my image, you all took my life.”

Since then, he has posted several images comparing himself and the character’s appearance and has dyed his hair purple.

Miami-Dade police arrested him for pointing a gun at passing vehicles in 2017.

When officers spoke with him, Sullivan told them he had a loaded gun in his pocket without a concealed weapons permit, police said. He told police the permit was “expensive.”

His mugshot went viral when he violated his probation on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm from a 2017 arrest, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records list multiple tattoos, including brass knuckles, 666 (also known as the ‘number of the beast’), a sword, a skull, the devil and the grim reaper, a giant bat tattoo with what appears to be a vulgar message directed at the DC Comics superhero, The Batman.

Since going viral for attempting to sue Rockstar Games, Roger Clark, the actor behind Red Dead Redemption character Arthur Morgan, also took to TikTok to comment on the controversy.

‘[Rockstar Games is] Lawyer, man. They know exactly what they can and cannot do. If I were you, I’d use the notoriety that’s just been thrown at you to your advantage. Take advantage of it in some way. “You won’t get a job at Home Depot with that face,” he said.

In 2014, Lindsay Lohan accused Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, with a civil lawsuit alleging that they used her likeness for a character named Lacey Jonas without her permission in GTA V.

The legal documents stated that the “game featured a mission in which the plaintiff’s doppelgänger asks another character to take her home and escape the paparazzi” and showed a character sporting the same “image, clothing, outfits, products of clothing line, set in the same shape of hats, hairstyle, sunglasses, jean shorts worn by [Lohan]…before the launch of the GTA V video game.’

The video game’s cover also looked strikingly similar to a famous image of Lohan in a swimsuit, taking a selfie and flashing a peace sign.

But in 2016, Lohan lost the lawsuit. He The judges ruled in favor of Take-Two, dismissing its case and ruling that the game was not using its likeness.

Rockstar Games has not yet responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment