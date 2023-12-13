Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Stealing SNL Performance Concept

NBC

For her second appearance since 2021 as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, alt-pop star Olivia Rodrigo marked the occasion by creating something special for her hit “all-american bitch.” In the clip, Rodrigo, clad in a pink collared dress and seated at a table laden with cakes and pastries, drops cubes of sugar into her tea while she sings with a wicked grin on her face. Then, she shatters a glass in her hand, tosses handfuls of cake around and smears icing on her face.

It’s a great concept, but according to pop artist Noelle Sucks, it’s not original: “love u @Olivia Rodrigo but ur team stole my brain on this one,” Noelle captioned a TikTok she posted yesterday that’s since gained 24,000 likes.

In her TikTok, Noelle Sucks posts side-by-side video comparisons of Rodrigo’s SNL clip and her own video, which also features her sitting at a cake-strewn table, drinking sugar-cubed tea and being flaked by dancers pounding the table.

