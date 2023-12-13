Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Stealing SNL Performance Concept

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Stealing SNL Performance Concept

    NBC

    For her second appearance since 2021 as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, alt-pop star Olivia Rodrigo marked the occasion by creating something special for her hit “all-american bitch.” In the clip, Rodrigo, clad in a pink collared dress and seated at a table laden with cakes and pastries, drops cubes of sugar into her tea while she sings with a wicked grin on her face. Then, she shatters a glass in her hand, tosses handfuls of cake around and smears icing on her face.

    It’s a great concept, but according to pop artist Noelle Sucks, it’s not original: “love u @Olivia Rodrigo but ur team stole my brain on this one,” Noelle captioned a TikTok she posted yesterday that’s since gained 24,000 likes.

    In her TikTok, Noelle Sucks posts side-by-side video comparisons of Rodrigo’s SNL clip and her own video, which also features her sitting at a cake-strewn table, drinking sugar-cubed tea and being flaked by dancers pounding the table.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin unveils new Russian nuclear submarines to flex naval muscle beyond Ukraine

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Chalmers’ surplus victory lap doesn’t mean much for cost-of-living relief, yet

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    This just in… First AI-generated NEWS ANCHORS will debut on US national station next year

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin unveils new Russian nuclear submarines to flex naval muscle beyond Ukraine

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Chalmers’ surplus victory lap doesn’t mean much for cost-of-living relief, yet

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    This just in… First AI-generated NEWS ANCHORS will debut on US national station next year

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    Mortgage refinancing surges nearly 20% in one week, MBA says

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy