    University Scientists Thought It Was ‘Normal’ to Leave Their Kids in Cages: Cops

    Two biological scientists at the University of Florida are accused of locking their young children up in makeshift cages while they worked.

    Shockingly, the couple showed police officers the special cages at their home “as if it were all normal,” according to police in Gainesville.

    The pair, aged 31 and 35, wound up on the radar of the Department of Children and Families after their 6-year-old son told a school staffer he didn’t want to go home because he would be put in a cage there. Police officers then visited the family’s home and discovered a “large unsanded, wooden enclosure made of pressure-treated 2×4’s, that appeared to be a makeshift cage” in the boy’s room, police said in an arrest report.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

