Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    News

    LISTEN: Audio of Jonathan Majors Scolding Ex Months Before Alleged Assault

    By

    Dec 13, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    LISTEN: Audio of Jonathan Majors Scolding Ex Months Before Alleged Assault

    Anadolu

    About six months before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car in New York, the actor told Grace Jabbari she needed to support him like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama championed their husbands.

    “I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things,” Majors said in a September 2022 recording played in court last week. “The woman that supports me, the one I support, needs to be a great woman…and make sacrifices.”

    The audio is among several pieces of trial evidence just released in Manhattan criminal court during Majors’ ongoing misdemeanor case in connection with the alleged March 2023 attack.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    FTC issues warning about QR code scams that let hackers take control of your phone and steal money when you scan a menu

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    California city Lancaster spent $11.5 million turning ugly five-lane road into ‘America’s best main street’ lined with pretty trees and parks that’s boosted local economy by $280 million

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    The 8 best smartwatches of 2023

    Dec 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    FTC issues warning about QR code scams that let hackers take control of your phone and steal money when you scan a menu

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    California city Lancaster spent $11.5 million turning ugly five-lane road into ‘America’s best main street’ lined with pretty trees and parks that’s boosted local economy by $280 million

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    The 8 best smartwatches of 2023

    Dec 13, 2023
    News

    These Scientists Successfully Tested a Robotic Third Arm

    Dec 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy