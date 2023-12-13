LISTEN: Audio of Jonathan Majors Scolding Ex Months Before Alleged Assault

Anadolu

About six months before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car in New York, the actor told Grace Jabbari she needed to support him like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama championed their husbands.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things,” Majors said in a September 2022 recording played in court last week. “The woman that supports me, the one I support, needs to be a great woman…and make sacrifices.”

The audio is among several pieces of trial evidence just released in Manhattan criminal court during Majors’ ongoing misdemeanor case in connection with the alleged March 2023 attack.

Read more at The Daily Beast.