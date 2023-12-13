Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Andre Braugher’s Secret Sentimentality Defined ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

    Andre Braugher, who starred as the bold, inimitable Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died Tuesday at age 61. For many fans, Braugher will be remembered for his excellent work in Homicide: Life on the Street and Glory. But there are many more who will always see him as Holt, an unforgettable character with quirky screams about bagels, a lovely queer relationship, and endearing lack of emotions.

    There’s one particular aspect of Holt that will go down in the sitcom hall of fame: His sweet relationship with Cheddar, a sweet corgi pup that brought out the soft side of the captain.

    There were a great number of wonderful relationships in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, from leading duo Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) to Holt and his hubby Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson)—so to call Cheddar and Holt the best couple on the show is really saying something. These two went together like a detective and his trusty notepad. Like man and man’s best friend. Like salami and, well, cheddar.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

