I went holiday shopping at Five Below with a $50 budget and now understand why the store is expanding rapidly

Five Below.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
Five Below is a discount specialty chain that has 1,400 locations across the US.I decided to visit the closest one to my home in New York City.I gave myself a budget of $50 and was pleasantly surprised to spend less.
Five Below was founded in 2002 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, as a kids’ store, but it has since expanded to offer hundreds of different items.
And it has expanded rapidly. By 2008, there were 100 stores. In 2016, sales reached $1 billion, according to the brand’s website.
In 2022, the chain opened its 1,200th store, and in early 2023, it announced plans to open 200 more stores this year for a total of 1,540 stores in the US.
I decided to see what the hype was all about and pay my local Five Below a visit during the holiday season. While there, I was interested to see what I could get with a $50 budget for holiday gifts.
Here’s how my Five Below shopping spree went.
John Greim/Getty Images
Five Below was founded in Pennsylvania in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the team behind the now-defunct toy-store chain Zany Brainy.
The idea of the chain is that almost everything costs between $1 and $5, with some exceptions that cost up to $25.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
There are five Five Below locations in Manhattan.
Walking up to this store, I was surprised to see how small it appeared to be — the ones I had previously been to were the size of a small Target, at the very least.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
The ground floor was filled with random assorted items, like Funk Pops, various toys, a picked-over selection of Christmas ornaments, and more.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider.
I didn’t really have a set plan before coming to Five Below, but I didn’t want to spend more than $50 on holiday gifts for my friends and family (or myself). I was interested to see what I could get within that budget.
I appreciated the wheeled baskets. You had the option to carry them like a normal shopping basket or drag them around like a little wagon, which is what I chose to do.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
It also wasn’t as crowded as I was expecting.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
According to Five Below’s website, every store is separated into eight sections: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now, in addition to the Five Beyond shop.
Five Beyond is where most of the items that are sold for more than $5 are located, with some exceptions scattered throughout that are priced at $5.55 or $5.95, for example.
Notice that none of these items go above $25. At this store, the selection included a putting mat, a foosball table, Beyblades, wall art that doubles as a wireless speaker, a pogo stick, and an arcade-style basketball hoop.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
They were, of course, $5.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
They came in different variants, including salted caramel, Belgian chocolate, milk chocolate, and double chocolate.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
There was a huge selection of mugs to choose from, but since the “H” was the first thing I saw, I knew it was fate.
This display said the mug was $5.55, but it ended up costing $3.50. I’m not sure why the display price was lower, but it was a pleasant surprise when checking my receipt.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
These aren’t official Squishmallows, though Five Below does sell official licensed Squishmallow merch (more on that later), but these were remarkably similar, and cheaper at $5.55.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
There aren’t really novels at Five Below though — it’s mostly coloring or activity books, alongside some cookbooks.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
These were all $5.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
This corner of the store had weights, yoga mats, jump rope, resistance bands, massagers, and more, all for less than $6.
The weights were priced at $5.95, which made them the most “expensive” items I saw outside the Beyond section.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
I was expecting to see generic, non-licensed artwork instead of posters for things like “Mario,” “Stranger Things,” various animes, and more.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
Anyone looking for small presents for a candy junkie should make their way to the closest Five Below.
This is where I saw the most kids running around in the store.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
In fact, I didn’t spot any Kwanzaa decor, and I only saw a menorah when I was back on the escalator going up and it was too late for me to snap a photo.
But for those who celebrate Christmas, there was a decent selection of ornaments, wrapping paper, trees, tinsel, and more.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
In this photo alone, there are phone grips, dozens of different wall-chargers (including a “Shrek” trio I was very tempted to buy), night lights, silicon sleeves for Roku remotes, and keychains.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
I couldn’t believe the selection.
I also noticed another display telling me to “let go and have fun” — I later learned this is one of Five Below’s slogans.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
Plastic bags were banned in New York State in 2020, so most places will offer you the option to purchase reusable bags, if you don’t bring your own.
I wasn’t sure how much I was planning on buying, so I decided to just buy this bag, as it all fit in there.
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
Starting clockwise from the mirror ball, here’s what I got:
A $5 disco ball
A $3.50 mug
Five pairs of “Powerpuff Girls” socks for $5
A $3 hot-chocolate bomb
A $4 suncatcher
A $5 Squishmallow Tsunameez keychain
A $5 “Harry Potter” Tsunameez keychain
A three-pack of rhinestone engine button decals for $5.55 (the most expensive item)
A $5 mystery Pusheen pin
Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider
You could definitely do all your holiday shopping at Five Below, between the candy, room accessories, and more. In addition to the sections I visited, there were sections for makeup, cosmetics, and clothing, although they were more crowded so I didn’t check them out.
In my experience, Five Below is a real one-stop shop, especially for kids, teens, and tweens. After visiting, I could see why the store has expanded in recent years.
It remains to be seen how well my purchases hold up, although I do have lower expectations for a store that prides itself on selling items for less than $5. When I’m buying something for $3, can I really expect to last long? But who knows, maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised.
One thing I do know: Anyone looking for last-minute cheap stocking stuffers should head to Five Below immediately.