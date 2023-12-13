Jimmy Fallon on a decade of ’12 Days of Christmas Sweaters’: “They are now beautiful modern pieces of art”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘This is the season of giving and tonight’s show Host Jimmy Fallon loves surprises, especially when it comes to the show’s long-running “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters” giveaway, which began during his Late at night years.

“Every time (Fallon) walks by, he turns the other way and we say, ‘Hide that sweater!’” he says for a long time. tonight’s show Costume designer Mario Martines. Each year, she plays the role of Santa leading a workshop of Christmas elves (i.e. an in-house team of four, including assistant Erin Byrne) who make the knitted creations.

Throughout the twelve episodes of “12 Days of Christmas Sweater,” one audience member is randomly selected to receive, on camera, one of Martines’ fantastic creations. This year marks a decade of this lively tradition, which began on December 7 with a sparkling snowy fabric, adorned with fairies, elves and two custom printed Santas flying through the air.

“I wanted vintage elves from the 60s and 70s,” explains Martines, who was inspired by retro greeting cards. The winner, María, who came from Colombia, stayed happily bundled up in the cheerful sweater throughout the recording. Between sets, she even enthusiastically asked comedian Seth Herzog about the creative process.

The answer is that the team immediately begins work on next year’s whimsical, elaborate, and often battery-powered fabrics the day after Christmas. Each piece can take more than three months to design and build, and Martines aims to outdo himself every season. “I treat every year like it’s the 10th anniversary,” he says. The Hollywood Reporter. “I just set the bar higher and higher for myself.”

tonight’s show host Jimmy Fallon and the winning audience member, wearing a ’70s-themed sweater, during “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters – Door 12” on December 7, 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon, a self-proclaimed “fashion victim” for a seasonal piece, agrees. “In the last one, there are drones flying around or lasers coming out of it,” she says. Fallon recalls interactive, multidimensional inventions of the past, with clever elements like wafts of potpourri aromas and an iPad centerpiece that frames a looped video of a roaring fireplace. “One was a giant snowball that lit up and the snow flew,” she adds.

For each unique gift, Martines (who previously designed an upcycled fashion line) combines multiple sweaters, whether vintage, thrifted or contemporary, to create whimsical silhouettes, from a candy cane-print fringed cape to an avant-garde. Tree topper with an empire waist and bubble hem that could have walked the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture runway.

Costume designer Mario Martines with one of his 12 Days of Christmas sweater designs. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Winning audience member and host Jimmy Fallon during “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters – Door 10” on Monday, December 11, 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC

“Now they are beautiful modern works of art,” says Fallon. To bring even more life to his magical motifs, Martines incorporates a wonderful world of sparkling embellishments: sequins, rhinestones, original artwork and tactile embellishments.

“This one is called ‘Cher-Settia,’” says Martines, referring to a photo icon and recent tonight’s show guest in a dazzling blue sequin dress, with an oversized flower on the bodice and a matching headpiece. “I tried to emulate the off-the-shoulder neckline, which I thought was funny,” she adds, pointing out the silver neckline with flesh-tone rhinestones on a bright fuchsia color. An oversized poinsettia blooms towards the neckline and culminates in a blooming choker.

Cher-Settia’s look from day 2 of The Tonight Show’s 12 Days of Christmas Sweaters 2023

Sketch by Mario Martines for the Cher-Settia sweater. Courtesy of Mario Martin

Martines’ imagination knows no earthly boundaries, as evidenced by an alien-themed black lamé sweater depicting a starlit sky. A duo of plush green aliens wearing Santa shorts peer over both shoulders from the back, as a vibrantly colored UFO hovers above them. “The eyes light up,” says Martines, giddy, as he points to “three rays of light” descending from the spaceship.

The Alien Greetings is looking for day 11 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s 12 Days of Christmas Sweaters 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC

But work isn’t all fun and games for Martines and his team. They meticulously ensure that each sweater is easy to wear for any audience member, incorporating stretchy, flexible necklines and even magnetic closures, rather than cumbersome buttons. They give each an initial test and familiarize themselves with the NBC page, helping Fallon, with all the unique intricacies. “Although, sometimes Jimmy thinks he’s funny when (wearing it) is uncomfortable,” Martines says.

Oh Deer’s look from day 4 of The Tonight Show’s 12 Days of Christmas Sweaters 2023 Todd Owyoung/NBC

Neck detail taken from the A Knitmas Ornament sweater from Day 3 of The Tonight Show’s 12 Days of Christmas Sweaters Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon recalls an occasion of unintentional physical comedy. “It’s like putting a sleeve over someone’s head,” he says, laughing. But the unexpected and spontaneous moments are always worth it for everyone involved, whether it’s Martines and his Santa’s workshop or tonight’s show host himself.

“It’s like being a little kid,” Fallon says. “And you’re opening a Christmas present every episode from now until Christmas.”