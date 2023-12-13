Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Delphine Böel, Illegitimate Belgian Princess, Demands Equal Treatment to Her Siblings

    Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

    An illegitimate child of the former Belgian king has demanded she be treated equally to her legitimate siblings.

    Sculptor Delphine Böel, who is also known as Princess Delphine of Belgium, was recognized by King Albert II, her father, in 2020, after a long legal battle, when a Belgian court found she was the daughter of Albert and Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

    Albert and the baroness had a long-running extra-marital affair. Although Delphine has said she called the king “Daddy” growing up, she thought it was just a pet name and it was not until she was 17, in 1985, that she was told the truth about her parentage, shortly after the relationship between her mother and the king came to an end.

