The 8 best smartwatches of 2023

Best with bezel: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line of smartwatches has stood as the best Android smartwatch you can buy for years. With the recent release of the Watch 6 Classic, it looks to stay that way for at least another generation.

One of the best additions Samsung introduced on the Watch 6 Classic was to bring back the rotating bezel last seen in the Watch 4. With the rotating bezel, navigating the watch’s interface and menus is fluid and easy, especially during workouts or when wearing gloves. This isn’t to say the touchscreen is hard to navigate but sometimes I’d find it took a little longer to respond to a screen swipe than it would if I just simply spun the dial.

The watch’s improved battery life is also a welcome update. Outside of the Watch 5 Pro, most Galaxy Watches would need to find their way to a charger at least once a day to recharge. This wasn’t ever a deal breaker as even our top pick, the Apple Watch Series 8, requires the same daily charging.

However, having a watch with a battery that lasts more than one day ensures you can squeeze all the functionality out of it; you can use it as a smartwatch and fitness tracker during the day while also using it as a sleep tracker at night. The Watch 6 Classic’s longer battery allowed me to do exactly that during my time with it.

Of course, not all Watch 6 users will make use of every bell and whistle but even casual wearers will find plenty to utilize. Outside of the available activities and sleep tracking, there’s also a stress tracker, a heart rhythm reader (ECG), a body composition analyzer, a temperature sensor, and a cycle tracker.

The highlight of these is the body composition analyzer, which I used to chart my body fat percentage and muscle mass, as well as the stress tracker, which tracked my specific stress levels at different times throughout the day and suggested methods for trying to lower it.

I also just really enjoyed wearing the Watch 6 Classic. It has a comfortable, lightweight design that felt equally as good to wear while working out and sleeping as it did while sitting at my desk.

The watch looks good on the wrist, too, featuring a classic round watch face design that looks and feels premium. I could see it being slightly too big for folks with smaller wrists, though it was the perfect size on my arm (and I like larger watch faces). But do keep this in mind if you don’t like big watch faces.

My lone nitpick with the Watch 6 Classic is that it’s not all that different from the previous generation of Watch 5. It does use the latest Wear OS, though that can also be downloaded on the Watch 5. What this means, though, is that upgrading to the Watch 6 Classic is best done by those wearing the Watch 4 or older — and Watch 5 users can take a beat and wait for the release of next year’s Watch 7.

Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.