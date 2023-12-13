Peck of the bunch! Mutant bird ‘that’s half male and half female’ is photographed in Colombia – in one-in-100-year event

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An extremely rare ‘mutant’ bird that is half male and half female has been discovered in Colombia.

The mutant honeycreeper was discovered by an amateur birdwatcher last year, who took a photo and shared it with researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

The team has finally determined that the impressive and unique plumage is due to having two sexes: females are green and males are blue.

Biologist Hamish Spencer, who was on vacation in Colombia, was stunned by the sight and noted that the observation was the first of a green honeycreeper in more than a hundred years.

Female green honeyeaters are usually green and males are usually aqua blue. The double coloration of this bird led scientists to conclude that it was both male and female.

“It’s very striking, I had the privilege of seeing it,” he said in a statement.

The team said the bird is a particular example of bilateral gynandromorphy: male on one side and female on the other.

Gynandromorphy is often observed in arthropods, including lobsters, crabs, spiders, and insects.

Gynandromorphy is very rare in birds, much rarer than in insects or crustaceans. This specimen is only the second gynandromorph green honeycreeper ever reported.

But it has occasionally been reported in birds, specifically sexually dimorphic birds, those species whose males and females look very different from each other.

“In birds, the phenomenon is thought to arise as a result of an error during meiosis of the egg, with consequent double fertilization by separate sperm,” Spencer and his colleagues wrote in their paper on the bird, published in the latest issue of Magazine Field Ornithology Magazine.

As a result, one side of the bird has female cells and the other has male cells.

Scientists suspected that this bird could be a young male, due to the irregular pattern of the feathers on its head. But it was observed for almost two years, enough time for a bird to grow to adulthood.

“Many birders could go their entire lives without seeing a bilateral gynandromorph in any bird species,” Spencer said in the statement. “This phenomenon is extremely rare in birds; I don’t know of any examples in New Zealand.”

In fact, this bird was only the second example of a gynandromorphic honeycreeper ever described in scientific literature.

The first, described more than 100 years ago, was also half blue and half green but on opposite sides to it.

“This particular example of bilateral gynandromorphy (male on one side and female on the other) shows that, as in many other species, either side of the bird can be male or female,” Spencer said.

The scientists explained that the new bird’s color split was not exactly 50-50, but they were still confident that the bird was a gynandromorph.

This gynandromorphic honeycreeper was seen feeding on fruit left out by a property owner.

In fact, the patterns on its head “could be considered a bit reminiscent” of those seen on a young male honeycreeper.

But this doubt was dispelled by a big clue: the reddish-brown iris of his eyes indicated him as an adult.

Additionally, the feathers of young male green honeycreepers do not molt in a half-and-half pattern, and this particular bird was observed for 21 months, much longer than the juvenile stage of the species.

Although the bird appeared to behave very similarly to the other green honeyeaters in the area, it may have had trouble occupying a role in bird society: it often waited until the other green honeyeaters had left before feeding on the fruit that the owner of the property left out.