Tell Us: Would you like to see Bill Belichick back with the Patriots next season?

Bill Belichick may not be the head coach of the New England Patriots for much longer. Matt Freed/AP Photo

Six championships. Nine appearances in the Super Bowl. Thirteen AFC Championship Game appearances and 17 AFC East titles.

Bill Belichick’s resume speaks for itself and is what makes his time as head coach of the New England Patriots so important to NFL history. But as much as he has accomplished in that role, Belichick’s time with the team he transformed into a dynasty could end soon.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote on Tuesday that “the decision was made” to part ways with Belichick after the end of the 2023 season. The decision reportedly came shortly after the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12. .

A Patriots team led by someone other than Belichick seems unfathomable. He has spent nearly a quarter-century with the team and won more Super Bowls than any other head coach in history since he joined. Many consider him a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate because of how his Patriots teams completely dominated their opponents over the past two decades.

Tom E. Curran reported that the New England Patriots will move on from Bill Belichick after the season. After the Colts game in Germany his sources told him that the decision had already been made. He also added that things could still change. #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/n5eepMdpCs -Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2023

But those good old days seem to be behind us for the Patriots. At 3-10, the Patriots have one of the worst records in the NFL and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. His season has been an absolute and abject disaster.

And as much as he has given to New England, part of why the Patriots are failing in 2023 is because of him. Failing to sign DeAndre Hopkins, draft N’Keal Harry Samuel Deebo and AJ Brown, and letting Jakobi Meyers walk in favor of Juju Smith-Schuster explains the shortcomings of the wide receiver corps. Not making the offensive line a priority could be one of the reasons he hasn’t been able to turn Mac Jones into a consistently good quarterback.

However, if this truly is Belichick’s last dance at Gillette Stadium, Belichick will leave a strong legacy behind him. Do you think Belichick’s time in New England should end? Or would you like to see him back for at least one more year? What do you think will happen to Belichick when he finishes the season?

