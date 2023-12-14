Thu. Dec 14th, 2023

    Judge Slams Brakes on Trump’s Election Case Amid Immunity Appeal

    Judge Slams Brakes on Trump's Election Case Amid Immunity Appeal

    U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday agreed to largely halt proceedings in former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case as he appeals her denial for his bid to have the case thrown out on the grounds of “presidential immunity.”

    Chutkan previously dismissed the Trump team’s arguments, ruling that his “four-year service as Commander-in-Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens.”

    She did, however, ultimately side with their argument that proceedings ought to be halted so long as his appeal is pending. Prosecutors had urged her to keep the trial on track for March 4, a date Chutkan now says she’ll revisit after the appeal decision.

