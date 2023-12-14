NAACP Leader Blasted After Calling Migrants Rapists, Savages

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

A top civil rights leader in Illinois has been pressured to resign from her post in the NAACP after spewing discriminatory remarks against immigrants—ironically—during a leadership meeting on Zoom.

NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley was recorded in a virtual meeting calling migrants “savages” and claiming they are raping people in the Chicago-community.

In an interview with The Daily Beast Wednesday, former NAACP DuPage County President Patrick Watson said top NAACP leaders throughout Illinois met for a meeting on Oct. 26. Haley, who also leads the Springfield chapter, presided over the meeting.

