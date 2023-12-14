Mother, 48, goes viral after sharing her best tips for becoming a ‘TROPHY WIFE’ who doesn’t work and just ‘floats in a pool all day’

Sofía Fernández, from Texas, took to TikTok to question her mother Tracey Donohue

Tracey, who remarried in 2007, talked about achieving a certain lifestyle.

Viewers welcomed the advice before calling Tracey an “absolute role model”.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother-of-two has gone viral after sharing her tips on how to become a trophy wife.

Sofia Fernandez, from Austin, Texas, took to TikTok to question her mother Tracey Donohue, 48, while she lounged by the pool.

Tracey, who remarried in 2007, talked about achieving a certain lifestyle.

And other social media users welcomed the advice before calling her an “absolute role model”.

Sofía Fernández (left), from Austin, Texas, took to TikTok to question her mother Tracey Donohue (right) while she lounged by the pool.

Tracey, who remarried in 2007 (pictured), opened up about achieving a certain lifestyle, much to the delight of other social media users.

In the clip, which has so far been viewed more than 1.2 million times, Sofia speaks directly to the camera as she prepares to interrogate her mother.

And it begins: ‘Today we are going to ask my mother, young Trace, how she got her dream job of becoming a trophy wife. Come on.’

Panning the camera, Tracey appears nonchalant as she lounges by the pool in a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Sofia asks, “Young Trace, give us three tips on how to become a trophy wife.”

To which she replies, “Well, I got it from being hot, but then very slowly I got to not being hot and he didn’t realize because it took a long time.”

“And I went from making six figures to slowly, slowly, doing nothing, so I just float in the pool all day.”

Tracey laughs before concluding, “I can’t think of anything else.”

Viewers were mesmerized by the mother-of-two’s candid explanation as they flocked to the comments to share their own thoughts.

Viewers were mesmerized by the mother-of-two’s heartfelt explanation as they took to the comments to share their own thoughts.

One wrote: “She’s an icon, she’s a legend.”

Another added: “I aspire to be like your mother one day.”

Someone else commented: ‘I’m taking notes.’

And a fourth joked: ‘Is he taking on apprentices?’

Following the overwhelming response, Sofia added in a follow-up video, “Young Trace wants everyone to know that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.”