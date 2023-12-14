Rachel Bilson enjoys a romantic dinner with Emma Roberts’ ex Garrett Hedlund as the pair go out for sushi in West Hollywood

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rachel Bilson was spotted enjoying a romantic date night with Emma Roberts’ ex Garrett Hedlund in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The OC actress, 42, who shares a daughter with ex Hayden Christensen, seemed cheerful as she stepped out for sushi with Hedlund, 39, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The pair were seen enjoying a nice chat as they left the restaurant before getting into a car together and driving off.

Rachel cut a casually chic figure in a black coat and jeans, paired with boots as she laughed out loud alongside Hedlund.

The Unbroken star wore a black T-shirt and ripped jeans as she walked alongside Bilson.

Hedlund shares son Rhodes, two, with his ex-partner, Emma, ​​32.

The actor was previously linked to Kirsten Dunst, and the couple were briefly engaged before going their separate ways.

The Inside Llewyn Davis actor finally moved on with Roberts in 2019, and it was revealed that the two were preparing to start a family in August 2020.

The actor and actress brought Rhodes into their lives in December.

Hedlund spoke with Entertainment tonight at that time to express his excitement about becoming a father.

The interpreter stated that ‘every day is a blessing’ and described his son as ‘an angel’.

The actor added that he had become very fond of fatherhood, saying: “It’s really extraordinary.” I like it. I smile from coast to coast all day.’

Country singer Tim McGraw was also revealed to be Rhodes’ godfather.

Rachel seemed delighted as she chatted with Hedlund after dinner.

Rachel hid her face as she got into a car with her boyfriend.

The couple was seen having a lively chat as they headed out.

The couple enjoyed a romantic date at the celebrity spot.

The couple seemed in high spirits as they walked together to a waiting car.

The former couple stayed together for just over a year before separating in January 2022.

Hedlund has maintained a friendly relationship with Roberts since their split, and paid tribute to her in the video for her song Day One, which was released in May.

Bilson was previously in a decade-long on-again, off-again romance (and 18-month engagement) with actor Hayden Christensen, which ended in September 2017. The couple share a nine-year-old daughter, Briar-Rose.

The acting duo originally met playing love interests in Doug Liman’s caper Jumper and went on to co-star in the 2009 romantic comedy anthology New York, I Love You, as well as Sarik Andreasyan’s 2014 drama American Heist.

Bilson was linked to SNL star Bill Hader near the end of 2019, when she was 38, but their relationship reportedly ended during the following summer.

She set the Internet on fire a couple of months ago when she commented that she never had an orgasm from penetrative sex until she was 38.

She also had a high-profile romance with The OC co-star Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006.

Social media commenters were quick to notice that she reached the milestone long after her relationships with Hayden Christensen and Adam Brody.

Last year on Broad Ideas she was asked what she missed most about her ex Bill Hader and she responded with a laugh: “His big curse.”

‘(Bill and I) dated two years ago! I went to the fucking Golden Globes with him!’ Rachel said in her Broad ideas podcast.